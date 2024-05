Didier Laget

Didier Laget: backing vocals, lead guitar.

Guitars: Gibson Les Paul, Fender Stratocaster, Ibanez Twin Neck.

Amps: Marshall JMP 50 with 4x12, Roland Jazz Chorus, Fender Twin Reverb, Music Industry

He was born in Clermont Ferrand (France), he taught web design in Paris and now lives in Berlin (Germany) where he publishes novels. His work as photographer and videographer is regularly shown throughout Europe.

He and John Barry are working on a new musical project.

Website: didierlaget.com